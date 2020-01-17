Lowndes Co. Schools to install crisis alert systems

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Education has approved a trial run of a new system aimed at keeping students safe, and is considering putting two crisis alert systems into two different schools.
Staff will be alerted about safety issues, like fights or intruders, with the click of a button.
“It makes me feel better — a lot better," said Michelle Royal.
Royal is a parent of a house full of Lowndes County students. She said this might help ease her everyday paranoia as a parent.
“You hear about all of the stuff on the news about all the school shootings going on, and you never know what school’s next. I’m sure those other parents didn’t realize it was going to happen to them," said Royal.
She’s glad to hear the system was approved for Hahira and Dewar elementary schools.
“You know everybody’s updating their technology and stuff everywhere. I feel like the school should too," said Royal.
School Safety Coordinator Steve Coleman said the systems will act as a trial run for possible expansion countywide, depending on future funding.
He said safety grants were given to schools statewide.
“We surveyed all the schools and determined what their current needs were for safety and security. These two schools were, because of previous grants and spending, in better shape than the other schools," said Coleman.
He said that the new Centegix systems should be installed and operable in the coming months.
“This is just the next step in the process of making our students feel safe — a safe learning environment for all of our students," said Coleman.
Coleman said that they should have a good idea as to whether these systems are good for the rest of the school system by the end of this academic school year.
