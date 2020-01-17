Local pilot arrested in ‘extraordinarily disturbing’ child-porn case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pilot returning home was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport after police said they found explicit images of minors.
Robert Brown was arrested just after he stepped off a flight Friday.
Brown, 47, is from New Albany, Ind. He had a warrant out for his arrest from Floyd County.
The warrant involves two different cases of child exploitation, investigators said.
Police said “extraordinarily disturbing” factors led to his arrest, but would not elaborate on those factors.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.