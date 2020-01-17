Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they have found more than 270 dogs and other animals in appalling conditions at what they called a puppy mill. Laurens County deputies say someone called this week because they were concerned about the health of a puppy they bought at a home in Ware Shoals. Deputies say the animals were stacked in cages on top of each other, covered in urine and feces. Deputies charged 70-year-old Barbara Timms and 46-year-old Barry Davis with two counts of ill treatment of animals. Authorities say the dogs were mostly Chihuahuas. Chickens, ducks and rabbits were found on the property too.