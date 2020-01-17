Iconic Downtown Moultrie building gets new life

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A once iconic building in the heart of downtown Moultrie is getting a new life.
“I think the town itself will be very proud of what it turns out to be. I think it’ll be a landmark again," Hal Carter, Belk Hudson Loft Apartments owner, said.
After more than a year of planning, the vacant building is now a blank slate, full of possibilities.
“You don’t find structures built like this anymore," Carter said.
He hopes this building can become the cornerstone of Moultrie, one more time.
Carter plans to turn this structure into a loft apartment complex with stores on the first floor.
“This building is 120-years-old. There’s no reason it won’t last another 120 years once we get through with it," said Carter.
Carter is determined to bring history back to life.
“Anybody who’s over 40-years-old, remembers the Belks building. It’s where everybody shopped in the day," said Carter.
Once construction is complete, he hopes it’ll be something that brings visitors to Moultrie.
“It’ll bring people back downtown to shop," Carter said. “Give people a reason to come downtown.”
Carter said he plans to be finished with construction by the end of the year.
