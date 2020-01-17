Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, Montrezl Harrell had 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 122-95. Leonard also had five rebounds and five assists in his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points. He was 12 for 20 from the field. Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and nine rebounds and Aaron Gordon scored 20 points, but the Magic were unable to keep up with the Clippers while playing in Los Angeles for the second time in two nights. Orlando ended the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak with a victory Wednesday.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zach Parise scored his team-leading 17th goal and Ryan Suter added his seventh as the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to snap a four-game losing streak. Parise has three goals in the past two games. Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Alex Stalock stopped 18 shots for Minnesota. Nikita Kucherov scored twice for Tampa Bay, which had won 11 of 12 games. Curtis McElhinney made 20 saves for the Lightning.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brian Boyle had the winning goal and the Florida Panthers held off a late surge to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3. Mike Matheson, Frank Vatrano and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida. Jonathan Huberdeau recorded an assist on Dadonov’s goal after setting the franchise points record last Monday against Toronto. Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe and Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings. Jack Campbell stopped 22 shots in his third start in four games. The Kings have lost six of their last seven games.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Danielle Kang is off to a strong start in the new LPGA Tour season. The American finished well last season and climbed to No. 4 in the women's world ranking. She began the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Thursday with birdies on half of her holes for an 8-under 63. That gives Kang a two-shot lead over Gaby Lopez, Angela Stanford and Inbee Park. The tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, features 26 LPGA winners from the last two seasons and 49 celebrities competing separately under the modified Stableford scoring system. Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder leads the celebrity division after the opening round.
NEW YORK (AP) — Two people familiar with the assignment tell The Associated Press that Bill Vinovich was chosen to work this year's Super Bowl because he had the highest rating among referees. The selection of Vinovich has met with some disfavor from players and fans, noting that he was the referee in last year's NFC championship game marred by an egregious missed penalty call on the Rams that helped them get to the Super Bowl.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield sparked a big first-half rally, leading No. 4 Connecticut to a 59-52 win over Central Florida. It was only the second single-digit win for the Huskies since joining the American Athletic Conference for the 2013-14 season. UConn is 126-0 in conference games, including tournaments, since leaving the Big East. Dangerfield finished with 13 points, five assists and three steals, and Olivia Nelson-Odala had nine points and 12 rebounds. Kay Kay Wright paced UCF with 18 points.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 18 points to help No. 24 Tennessee beat Florida 78-50. Rae Burrell added 11 points for Tennessee. Tamari Key had five blocked shots to give the freshman 46 on the season. The Lady Vols scored 27 points off of turnovers, 40 in the paint and 32 off the bench. Tennessee, which has won three straight games and six of its last seven, leads the all-time series 53-4. Brylee Bartram and Lavender Briggs scored 11 points apiece for Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Sams had a season-high 24 points as North Florida defeated Jacksonville 75-68. Sams sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, hit all eight of his free throws and added seven rebounds and five assists for the Ospreys (11-9, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). David Bell had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (8-11, 1-3). It was the ninth double-double of the season for the senior.