Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Danielle Kang is off to a strong start in the new LPGA Tour season. The American finished well last season and climbed to No. 4 in the women's world ranking. She began the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Thursday with birdies on half of her holes for an 8-under 63. That gives Kang a two-shot lead over Gaby Lopez, Angela Stanford and Inbee Park. The tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, features 26 LPGA winners from the last two seasons and 49 celebrities competing separately under the modified Stableford scoring system. Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder leads the celebrity division after the opening round.