Hahira standoff ends after tear gas fired; 1 injured

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - A Thursday night standoff between a man and law enforcement ended with injuries, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
Law enforcement responded around 6:45 p.m. to an apartment complex in Downtown Hahira.
Hahira police were serving a man an eviction notice and warrants when he fired a flare gun at an officer, and then barricaded himself in his home with a crossbow, according to the sheriff.
Law enforcement tried to talk him into coming out for almost two hours. The man said he’d kill anybody who came inside, according to Paulk.
Paulk said they fired tear gas into the apartment, but the suspect refused to come out still, which caused law enforcement to “storm the apartment with shields.” Upon entry, they saw the man with the loaded crossbow attempting to fire.
A deputy shot the man in the upper torso and he was taken to the hospital.
The man in the standoff has not been identified.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.