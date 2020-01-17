Charges dropped from Poulan meth bust

By WALB News Team | November 26, 2019 at 5:49 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 10:46 AM

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Charges for Richard Futrill and April Murphy were dropped in a March 2015 drug arrest.

On February 16, 2016, a trial court suppressed the evidence based on a fourth amendment violation for Futrill’s charges.

It was a bench trial with Judge Bill Reinhardt presiding.

He found the motion to suppress wasn’t valid.

In Murphy’s charge, a motion to suppress her changes was reached.

