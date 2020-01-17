Charges dropped from Poulan meth bust

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Charges for Richard Futrill and April Murphy were dropped in a March 2015 drug arrest.
On February 16, 2016, a trial court suppressed the evidence based on a fourth amendment violation for Futrill’s charges.
It was a bench trial with Judge Bill Reinhardt presiding.
He found the motion to suppress wasn’t valid.
In Murphy’s charge, a motion to suppress her changes was reached.
Original story: Man and woman arrested in Poulan meth lab bust
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.