Ben & Jerry’s creates new ice cream flavor

Ben and Jerry's ice cream created a new flavor that has a familiar name. (Source: Magic City Weekend website)
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 17, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 5:38 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ben & Jerry’s Ice cream has created a new flavor, with a familiar phrase.

Netflix & Chill’d is Ben & Jerry’s new ice cream flavor.

The ice cream is a perfect mix of peanut butter, pretzels, and fudge brownie.

You have two options to choose from which are dairy or non-dairy. The non-dairy version is made with an almond milk-based and certified vegan ingredients.

Netflix & Chill’d is now available in pints around the world and online.

