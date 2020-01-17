Ben & Jerry’s creates new ice cream flavor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ben & Jerry’s Ice cream has created a new flavor, with a familiar phrase.
Netflix & Chill’d is Ben & Jerry’s new ice cream flavor.
The ice cream is a perfect mix of peanut butter, pretzels, and fudge brownie.
You have two options to choose from which are dairy or non-dairy. The non-dairy version is made with an almond milk-based and certified vegan ingredients.
Netflix & Chill’d is now available in pints around the world and online.
