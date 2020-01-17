Anonymous donor pays off Effingham Co. Middle School lunch debt

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second time in less than a month, an anonymous donor has paid off all lunch debt at an Effingham County school.
However, if you ask county residents like Marlena Siciliano, this generosity isn’t a surprise.
"From Effingham County, absolutely not. There’s wonderful people out here,” Siciliano said.
Unlike the South Effingham Middle School (SEMS) donation in December, this was the work of two donors to pay off about $600 worth of school lunch debt.
An incredible gift, but one even Effingham County Middle School (ECMS) Principal Tim Hood isn’t surprised by.
“The stewardship up here is just amazing,” said Hood.
Especially after a similar donation was made to SEMS.
“I really felt like once word got out that it had happened at South Effingham Middle School, I was just waiting for the day when ours was going to be paid off as well because we have such a generous supportive community,” Hood added.
A donation that Hood says not only makes sure all students have a full meal, but also benefits their education.
“Having someone to pay that debt for us will allow us to let teachers go to conferences and things that can help students in the classroom.”
For the community member like Siciliano who says, “there’s so much bad in the news,” this serves as a reminder to her and others that there is still plenty good out there.
“It’s wonderful when you can hear something really nice that somebody is giving back to someone else. It makes you have hope,” Siciliano added.
