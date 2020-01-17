Albany Mayor proclaims January 16th as Zeta Phi Beta Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City gave recognition to a prominent African American Sorority on Thursday.
The Women of Zeta Phi Beta Inc. received a signed proclamation signed by Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, and presented to the sorority by commissioner John Howard.
It officially declares January 16 as the founders’ day of the organization, Zeta Phi Beta Day.
The grad chapter president, Royale Armstrong, shared her thoughts on what she calls a breathtaking moment.
“It warms my soul. I got chills when I found out that this was actually going to come to fruition. It makes me feel emotional. It makes me feel my heart it warmed. I’m just full at this moment," Armstrong said.
Armstrong said that the proclamation is a symbol of what their organization stands for, which is scholarship, service, sisterhood, and womanhood.
