Thomasville PD welcomes first female K-9 officer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) is making history.
TPD started its K-9 unit nearly 40 years ago, but just recently, they welcomed in their first female K-9 Officer.
Haley Jensen has been with the department for two years before stepping into this new role.
She said the responsibility and training may have deterred other women in the past, but she said that’s what motivated her.
Jensen is now just one of two other officers in the K-9 unit for TPD.
She told WALB she hopes it encourages other young women to pursue their passions.
″I love watching the dogs work and everything that they do. It’s a lot of responsibility, but I wanted it. And I went after it and I got it. I wanna be a good role model to other young ladies who are aspiring to just follow their dreams or to be the first female in whatever they choose to be," said Jensen.
Jensen said her dog is great with narcotics searches, and hopes to continue being an asset in those cases.
