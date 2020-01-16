Neighbors react to recent Cordele homicide

Dora Taylor has lived in Cordele for years and said a normal bus stop routine turned into her witnessing something she will never forget.
“I saw it happen Tuesday morning before the bus came,” Taylor shared. “I saw the guy on the road in stuff like that."
She said she saw a man’s body lying in the street.
Cordele police identified that man as 31-year-old Jared Gherefiel.
Taylor said the sight was something she couldn’t believe herself.
One neighbor said the gunshots from Tuesday morning woke her from her sleep.
Hope Hayslip said the neighborhood is normally quiet.
“I heard about two or three gunshots. And the last gunshot is the one that woke me up out of my sleep, it was the loudest,” Hayslip said. “Quiet nothing really much goes on.”
However, Taylor disagreed.
“No, that ain’t the first time. When that lady over there got shot, Tasha Grant, when she got shot, the police came,” Taylor told WALB News 10.
Hayslip said the bright lights from Cordele Police Department notified her that something serious was going on so she decided to check it out.
“It’s surprising because when there are blue lights coming in your window at 4:30 in the morning, you realize something really bad has gone on,” Hayslip said.
Taylor shared that the neighborhood is quiet but can get out of hand sometimes when it comes to gun violence.
“It’s dangerous that people do that shooting and stuff like that. And the police try to stop it but it’s nothing the police can do,” Taylor told us.
Both Taylor and Hayslip said they aren’t looking into moving anytime soon and will just continue to stay out of everyone else business to avoid being a target.
GBI and the Cordele police are still investigating.
If you have any information leading to an arrest, call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
