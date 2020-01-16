National Champions LSU football will visit the White House

The National Champions LSU football going to the White House. (Source: Evan Vucci)
By Amanda Lindsley | January 15, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 9:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A White House official confirms that the LSU football team will be visiting the White House on Friday, Jan. 17 the event will begin at 3 PM CST.

The LSU football team beat Clemson in the National Championship game with a final score of 42-25. President Donald Trump was in the Superdome to witness LSU’s big win over Clemson.

LSU ended Clemson’s 29-game win streak. Clemson was defending its 2019 CFP National Championship win.

Burrow was named the game’s offensive MVP and LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was named defensive MVP.

