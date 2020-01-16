Murder suspect charged in 2018 Colquitt Co. case

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A man, who was arrested for probation violation in Worth County, is now being charged with murder in Colquitt County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
On Thursday, the GBI said Bobby Ellerson was charged in the murder and aggravated assault of Otis Lamar Anderson, 63, in 2018 in Moultrie.
The GBI said the Moultrie Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance after Anderson was found murdered in his home in the 600 block of 1st Avenue Northwest in December 2018.
Police and GBI agents worked together to discover evidence and conduct interviews that led to warrants for Ellerson’s arrest, according to investigators.
Ellerson was being held in Worth County on a probation violation charge for failure to report, according to the Worth County Inmate Search Database.
On Monday, Ellerson was transferred to the Colquitt County Jail, the GBI reported.
The Worth County Inmate Search Database said Ellerson is facing a charge for murder and aggravated assault in Colquitt County.
The GBI said based on the investigation, it appears Ellerson knew Anderson and would stay at Anderson’s home from time to time.
This is still an active investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131.
