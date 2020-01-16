Moultrie police looking for man in restaurant burglary

The Moultrie Police Department is looking for information in a burglary that happened at a restaurant. (Source: City of Moultrie)
By WALB News Team | January 16, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 4:17 PM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is looking for information that could help identify a man in a Saturday morning burglary.

The burglary happened at China Cafe around 3:45 a.m.

The man forced his way into the restaurant and was able to get away with $50 and a lockbox, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131, the Moultrie Police Department Tip Line at (229) 850-5449. Tips can also be emailed in here.

