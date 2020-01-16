Moultrie police looking for man in restaurant burglary

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is looking for information that could help identify a man in a Saturday morning burglary.
The burglary happened at China Cafe around 3:45 a.m.
The man forced his way into the restaurant and was able to get away with $50 and a lockbox, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131, the Moultrie Police Department Tip Line at (229) 850-5449. Tips can also be emailed in here.
