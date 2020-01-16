Monroe getting ready to host MLK Classic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Monroe Tornadoes are getting themselves ready to host a big tournament on Monday.
As several South Georgia programs look to leave their mark in the MLK Classic.
The Tornadoes are getting ready to welcome 8 Georgia based teams this Monday.
As the Tornadoes get ready to host the 2nd annual MLK Classic.
Head coach Michael Hoffpauir and Kirven Davis at Lee County, joined forces to bring this tournament to life.
And coach Hoffpauir believes this will be a great way for the teams to see better talent.
“It’s a combination of both," said Hoffpauir. "We have real good talent coming in. We’ve got last years state championship team, Carver coming down, boys team. So, it’s good for the community, good for the area to have teams come from outside the area to compete against some local teams and get some good coverage.”
Monroe will start hosting this event every year.
Crisp County and Lee County will start things off Monday at 11 A.M.
