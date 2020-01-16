MCLB hosts MLK Day program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base held a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day program.
The guest speaker at the event was Dr. Shirley Green-Reese.
She’s a surviving Leesburg Stockade Girl.
She spoke about her time in the Leesburg Stockade Facility back in 1963 when she was 13-years-old.
As she tearfully spoke to the crowd about her experience and everything she went through, she wanted everyone to know that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was her hero.
She said he was the reason she stood up for equality back in 1963.
“As a 13-years-old, I think I was just, wanted to get involved and I didn’t even know that getting involved I would not return home in sixty days. All in all it was worth it because look at what is going on today," Green-Reese said.
Green-Reese said she hopes everyone will take the time on Monday to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all he did.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.