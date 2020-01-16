Lowndes Co. deputy creates song and video honoring veterans

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County deputy is getting the attention of thousands of people on a global platform.
“We thank you for your service. We thank you for everything you’ve done for the country. It’s time that we back each other and provide better services for our veterans," rapped Emanuel Shaw, in his song.
Shaw, also known by his rap name, Luckyboi, has received almost 3,000 views on his YouTube video.
It’s a music video, entitled ‘America’ created to show his love and appreciation for those who have served and continue to serve in the military.
“I felt like it was my due diligence to give them something. If I had a million dollars to donate to the vets, I would, but unfortunately, this is my way to help say thank you for their service. Everything you did hasn’t gone in vain," said Shaw.
Shaw shared that with everything going on in foreign affairs, this was the perfect time to release the video.
He works as a school resource officer at Lowndes Middle School.
The deputy shared that inspiring his students to follow their dreams is a large part of his reason for creating music.
