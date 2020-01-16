Lee Co. Commission welcomes new vice-chairman

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County employee of over 30 years is now the new vice-chairman of the county’s governing body.
Commissioner John Wheaton was named second-in-command of the Lee County Board of Commissioners.
Wheaton is also going on to serve his second term as a commissioner.
He said he’s humbled to be the next vice-chairman.
“Thought of it, that capacity to be able to do that, the confidence that people have put in me to be a commissioner in this district and to be the vice-chairman," Wheaton said. "I don’t know if I’d say it is my calling but it’s something I enjoy doing. I enjoy working with people.”
Wheaton said one of his top priorities is to work on dirt roads.
He said in District 1, there are over 200 miles of dirt roads.
Wheaton said he’d like to see them maintained better and some of them paved.
