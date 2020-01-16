Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A car reported stolen by police crashed into two buses at a North Carolina middle school, prompting officials to place the school on lockdown. The Winston-=Salem Journal reports the car drove erratically through the parking lot at Northwest Middle School in Winston-Salem on Wednesday morning, hitting a school bus that was dropping off children before it veered off and hit a second bus head-on. According to police, three teenagers ran from the car but were apprehended. Four of the 21 students on the first bus were hurt, as was the driver on the second bus.