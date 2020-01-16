Insteel Industries: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) _ Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $555,000.
On a per-share basis, the Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.
The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $97.6 million in the period.
Insteel Industries shares have increased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.
