Incident report released in DCSS student hit getting off bus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has obtained a copy of the incident report on the Dougherty County Schools student that was hit while getting off the bus on Monday.
Senique Chantae Pollard was charged in the incident, according to the incident report.
She was charged with reckless driving, failure to yield while a school bus is loading or unloading passengers and distracted driving.
Pollard, driving a 2008 Chevrolet, was going north on Weymouth Drive when the student was hit getting off the bus and crossing the street, according to the incident report.
Pollard told police that she saw the bus’ lights begin to flash and asked another passenger if the stop sign was out. The passenger said no, the report stated.
She said as she got closer to the bus, she heard the bus driver blowing the horn. She saw the student getting off the bus but was unable to avoid the collision, the incident report stated.
The bus driver told police she was dropping off the last student on her route. She said she activated all emergency signals.
The bus driver said she saw the Chevrolet coming and realized the driver was not stopping, according to the incident report. The bus driver said she honked her horn several times but could not get the driver to stop.
A witness told police the driver of the Chevrolet was talking on the phone before the collision.
