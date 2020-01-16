Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Jermaine Couisnard hit a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded and South Carolina rallied from 14 points down in the second half to stun No. 10 Kentucky 81-78. Couisnard had a career-high 26 points, including his game-winner that banked in off the glass. Couisnard and his teammates ran around the court in celebration as the fans errupted in cheers. Moments before Couisnard's shot, Immanuel Quickly had pulled the Wildcats even at 78 by banking in a shot with 4.1 seconds to go. The Gamecocks ended a three-game skid against Kentucky.
DENVER (AP) — Rookie reserve Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points, recent call-up P.J. Dozier had a big Denver debut filling in for injured point guard Jamal Murray and the Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 100-86. Murray exited the game with 1:32 remaining in the second quarter after rolling his left ankle. He was helped off the floor by teammates. Dozier finished with 12 points in 13 minutes. He was recalled from Windy City of the G League on Tuesday to provide depth. Terry Rozier scored 20 points for the Hornets as they wrapped up a winless four-game trip.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Funderburk had 19 points and North Carolina State shot 64% after halftime to beat Miami 80-63. The Wolfpack had four players in double figures. N.C. State also got a boost with the return of senior C.J. Bryce, the team’s leading scorer who had missed the past four games while being in the concussion protocol. Chris Lykes scored 20 points to lead Miami, which shot just 29.6% in the first half. That included going the last five-plus minutes of the first half without a basket as N.C. State took control.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — When college stars like Cole Anthony are injured, they are faced with the question of whether should they return or sit out the season to protect their looming draft prospects. Most want to return to the basketball court, which has proven to be a good option — provided they’re healthy. The more prospects can showcase how they handle game situations certainly helps in their NBA draft evaluations. Anthony has said he plans to return to action with North Carolina. Zion Williamson returned to Duke's lineup after a freak injury and became the No. 1 pick in last year's NBA draft.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina point guard Tyasha Harris says the Gamecocks didn't do much celebrating after ascending to the No. 1 ranking in the country. Harris knows the Gamecocks have a challenging road ahead the next two months before postseason play begins. South Carolina is the fourth team to hold the No. 1 ranking this season. The shuffling mirrors what's going on in men's basketball, which has had six different teams ranked No. 1. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley believes her team has areas to in which to improve but likes how players have handled success this week with in practice.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4 will be run on the road course for the first time. New speedway owner Roger Penske says track workers will then convert the track back to its oval format for one or two Cup practices. Qualifying for the Cup race will be held July 5 and the Brickyard 400 will be run later that day.