Hahira Middle School students try to help those living with memory loss

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - A number of students at Hahira Middle School (HMS) hope they left their mark on a few people living at a nursing home.
Students at HMS raised over $1,700 for dolls to help those with memory impairment disorders.
Inspired by Pearl’s Memories Babies, the teacher sat down with students and shared with them how it worked.
She researched how the dolls could potentially improve people's quality of life by giving them something to nurture.
Dacey Stracener, a seventh-grade student at HMS, said she was shocked at the array of emotional responses from the residents and her classmates.
“Everyone that did this project was really touched and moved by the way the residents receive the babies. I think some of the responses we got were expected, so we were just really happy about it," said Stracener.
The group shared that they handed out almost 30 dolls.
Most of the women received doll babies, while the men received animal dolls like cats or dogs.
Students shared that because there are other nursing homes across the community, they feel they have an opportunity to expand their reach.
