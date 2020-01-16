Donations needed at Sumter Co.’s ‘Called to Care’

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Foster kids in Sumter County need your help.
“Called to Care” officials said they need donations, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, personal hygiene items for kids and teens, diapers, wipes shampoo, conditioner feminine items, tissue, hairbrushes and lotion.
Director Courtenay Puckett said these items are vital.
She was recently packing a bag for a child and discovered there wasn’t enough product to pack.
"When I saw that there was hardly anything on our shelves for me to pull from, so I packed what I could for her and I went over to Walmart to get the rest,” Puckett said.
“Called to Care” is a faith-based, nonprofit ministry that works to serve the foster care community.
The ministry started in Tift County and now has chapters across the region.
Donations can be dropped off at the Sumter County DFCS office, 1601 North MLK Jr. Blvd.
