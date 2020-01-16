Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office warn drivers about dense and heavy fog

CRISP, Co. (WALB) - Many Southwest Georgia drivers can relate to the dangers of driving through the heavy and dense fog during their morning or evening commute.
Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said dense fog can reduce your sight during your commute and hazards, like deer, can’t be seen until its too late.
Sheriff Hancock said certain preparedness tips can keep drivers safe.
“Number one is slow down. Number two is don’t be a distracted driver while you are in the fog, where you already have limited visibility and sight distance because your stopping distances are going quicker and shorter. So make sure your high beams are on low. We never want to use high beams when we’re fogged. We want to use fog lamps or low beams on our cars," Sheriff Hancock said.
Drivers are encouraged to follow these steps for safe driving in foggy weather.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.