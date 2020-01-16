Coppin State looks to end streak vs NC A&T

RAMPING IT UP: The Aggies have scored 77.8 points per game against MEAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Ronald Jackson has connected on 36.4 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over his last three games. He's also converted 77 percent of his free throws this season.