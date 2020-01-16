‘Bring it back to life’: Historic Lee Co. gym wraps renovations, more to come

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Unique items were found after recent renovations at the Lee County Recreation Gymnasium.
“Up under the floors, we find some dated bottles, some pop-top cans, Gatorade cans, things that you just don’t see anymore," Jeremy Morey, recreation director, said.
Renovations on the gym’s floors recently wrapped up and renovations to the foyer are next.
It will update the bathrooms and bring the area up to ADA regulations.
Along with renovations on rooms in the back that are now used for storage.
Morey believes those next renovations will begin in the coming months.
Morey said he believes history should be preserved because “for one, they don’t make them like this anymore."
“It’s a piece of history in our community,” he said. "Everybody in our community has been in this gym or been around this gym or passed through it at some point. During the renovations, we had people stop in that had been here before and they really want to see what’s going on. It’s really a jewel in our community.”
Morey added: "We’re just renewing it and trying to bring it back to life and make it what it once was.”
The next phase of renovations will be paid for by county impact fees, which are collected from building permits.
The floors were paid for through insurance money because they were damaged by Hurricane Michael.
County leaders predict the almost 100-year-old gym was built around 1935.
It’s currently being used by a basketball program and Pre-K students.
Morey said the last major renovations the gym saw was just under a decade ago.
He said he hopes to keep the upcoming renovation costs to $75,000.
