Update: Woman in possible Albany kidnapping home safe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) issued an appeal for information Thursday afternoon for a woman that was possibly kidnapped. Shortly after, she was back home and safe.
APD issued the alert for Tanzania Contressa Jordan, who has since been found and is safe.
APD said the case is still considered a kidnapping. Police are also considering it a motor vehicle theft case.
Officers initially responded to the Hilton Garden Inn to reports that a black woman and a black man were fighting in front of the hotel when the man picked her up, dropped her to the ground before forcing her into his vehicle.
The car was a gold Ford Crown Victoria with a temporary tag, according to APD.
Hotel management said the victim was scheduled to arrive at work around 8 a.m. but didn’t show up or call.
Witnesses told police the woman they saw forced into the vehicle was wearing a Hilton staff member uniform.
APD said there is no available information on the suspect.
