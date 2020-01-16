APD looking for wanted man for questioning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help finding Ke’von Bernard Fletcher, 19.
Fletcher has an outstanding warrant for theft by shoplifting that was issued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, according to APD. APD would like to question him about some unrelated incidents that have occurred in Albany.
Fletcher is about 5’9 and weighs about 161 pounds.
Anyone with information on Fletcher’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132 or the Albany Area Crime-Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
