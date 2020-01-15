Valdosta State Univesity ranked among nation’s best

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One of the world’s best colleges and universities when it comes to long-distance education is right here in South Georgia.
For the ninth year in a row, U.S. News and World Report has ranked Valdosta State University among their 2020 best online programs.
The university made the list with the likes of John Hopkins and Columbia University.
An accomplishment that Marsha Dukes with the university said is exciting.
“If you look at the other colleges and universities that we are competing with, there’s some of the highest-ranked in the nation. We feel that one of the ways that we have continued to be on the list is that we offer programs that are continuously evolving, adding new programs to support the needs of our students. That flexibility is what I think makes us successful," said Dukes.
Dukes said Valdosta State university offers more than 60 programs online.
For bachelor’s programs, the university ranked 143 of 353, while for graduate programs they ranked 128 for 309 schools.
