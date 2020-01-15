Valdosta neighborhood looks forward to intersection improvement

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is looking to remedy some traffic issues and congestion at a major intersection in the middle of the city.
City leaders shared that they are in the process of moving forward with an intersection improvement project at the corner of Park Avenue and Forrest Street.
“From the light to the kids to the traffic, it’s just horrible," said Qui Glaze.
Qui Glaze explained the headache the congestion causes during peak periods in the area.
“It’s normally hectic, especially in the morning times. When kids are coming to school and going, it’s chaos. It’s all the way backed up from here to there, from one light to the other," said Glaze.
Kyasya Wade, who also lives in the area, agrees that something needs to be done.
“A lot of people come up and down Park Avenue and traffic is bad this way. Period. It’s really bad," said Wade.
She said she’s especially worried about the ability of first responders to get to where they need to be.
“Police be coming down here a lot every day. Ambulances come down here a lot. I just feel like one day it’s going to be a bad wreck," said Wade.
Although details on the project are limited right now, so far, the project is expected to include some road widening and striping. Those who live in the area maintain that the temporary pain of construction traffic is worth end result.
“Construction is going to make it still hectic because traffic is going to be worse, but it will be better if it’s expanded. Traffic will flow better," said Glaze.
The city shared that there will be a public meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the project.
That meeting is expected to take place on Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Lifelion Ministries.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.