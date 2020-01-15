Valdosta hosts affordable housing summit and town hall

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta city leaders are looking to help people across the community with affordable housing issues.
This weekend, the city is hosting its second annual Affordable Housing Summit and Town Hall.
The event will provide free affordable housing information and resources from over 15 agencies and organizations.
Neighborhood Development Director, Vanassa Flucas, said the event will benefit homeowners, renters, and generally anyone seeking information about affordable housing.
Flucas said the event is meant to inform.
“A lot of people, when you speak with them about the information that they need to start the process of looking for affordable housing or even know where affordable housing is, they don’t know. It’s just a matter of the city having an opportunity. I think it’s our duty so that our citizenry is informed,” said Flucas.
The event will also include information about homeless prevention resources, physical and mental health services, financial literacy, career services and more.
The event is set to take place this Saturday, January 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mildred Hunter Community Center.
