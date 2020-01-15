Thomasville PD making ‘great strides’ in Marine death

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville police said they’ve made great strides in the investigation into Chance Kelly’s death.
They said recovering Kelly’s car was pivotal.
WALB spoke with one of Kelly’s relatives.
She didn’t want to go on camera but she said she feels a sense of relief knowing investigators are making progress.
Lt. Toby Knifer said the community has played a big part in that.
“Without the community’s help, we wouldn’t be as far as we are right now in the investigation,” Knifer said.
Kelly was found dead under a bridge on North Madison Street last Thursday, the news sending shockwaves through the community.
“We just need the violence to stop, because it’s too much around here," Sage Jackson, a Thomasville resident, said. "And we want our children and our family to come home safe.”
Jackson said she doesn’t feel as safe in her community after the recent shootings in Thomasville.
“It’s just too much. It’s just too much," she said. "And the people scared to go outside now.”
However, Knifer said they believe this is an isolated incident.
“We don’t feel the community is in jeopardy or in danger,” Knifer said.
Jackson, who knew Kelly from school, said she’s shocked to learn something like this happened to him.
“We knew the young man as a good young man," she said. "He was also respectful and nice. And he carried himself nice and well.”
Investigators said Kelly was on extended leave from the Marines so he could be home for his great-grandmother’s funeral.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3249.
