5 teens arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five teens were arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins and stealing vehicles in Columbus.
The incidents happened in the area of Warm Springs Road, Armour Avenue, and Camille Drive. Most of the incidents were done during the week of Thanksgiving and the following weekend.
The teens range in age from 15 to 17 years old.
Between November 26, 2019 and December 8, 2019, there were approximately 27 reported cases of stolen vehicles and break-ins.
See details on the arrests below:
- Juvenile one was arrested on December 6 and released back to his family as instructed by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
- Juvenile two was arrested on December 10 and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center by members of the Property Crimes Unit. A court hearing was held on December 12 and he was released by Juvenile Court prior to Christmas.
- Juvenile three was arrested on December 12 and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center by members of the Property Crimes Unit. A court hearing was held on December 13 and he was released by Juvenile Court on tracking.
- Juvenile four was arrested on January 8 and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center by members of the Property Crimes Unit. He has been remanded until a sentencing hearing.
- Juvenile five was arrested on 9 January and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center by members of the Property Crimes Unit. He has been remanded until a sentencing hearing.
Thirteen cases have been cleared. There is a total of 41 charges. Two of the charges are theft by taking and 39 of the charges of entering autos.
Three vehicles have been recovered.
There are still 14 cases open with arrest warrants pending on the same five suspects in addition to an additional teen.
