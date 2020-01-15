Newly-seated Albany mayor’s home burglarized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bo Dorough’s, who was sworn-in Monday as Albany’s new mayor, home was burglarized early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD said the call of the burglary came in shortly after 2 p.m.
No suspects have been determined at this time.
Dorough told WALB that he was not home during the time of the burglary. He said some of his wife’s jewelry was taken.
Dorough did not want to speak on camera but said that the city has to do better with crime in the area.
