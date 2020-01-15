Midway husband and wife arrested, charged with child exploitation

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that an internet crime against children investigation led to the arrest of a Midway husband and wife.
Detectives with Liberty County received information from Homeland Security, prompting an investigation into the couple.
"There's certain tips that come in through their agency, and I'm pretty confident that this one came in from overseas,” Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Det. Susan Willis said.
A search warrant led to the arrest of John-Paul Keegan and Sharon Elizabeth Keegan.
The two are charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual exploitation of children.
Investigators are now digging through evidence collected, including several electronic devices taken from their home.
Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes and Detective Willis want to assure the community they are staying on top of it.
“Follow up leads from the devices and things you collect from the search warrant, and so it will continue until we run out all the leads we could run out in our jurisdiction," said Willis.
The couple remains behind bars at the Liberty County Jail, as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.