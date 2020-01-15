Meet Mando: Douglas PD’s newest recruit

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Only one thing stands in the way of Douglas police’s newest recruit: potty training.
The Douglas Police Department (DPD) introduced its newest member Mando, a young puppy, on its Facebook page.
Mando was abandoned and several officers adopted him as the department’s mascot.
Mando has already been out in the field.
He helped sniff out around $2,500 in stolen money during his first investigation.
Police said Mando is still in the first phase of his field training program. To move on to the next phase, police said he has to be potty trained.
“If you see Mando out on patrol or on a call, please welcome him to the DPD family,” the department wrote on Facebook.
