Meet Mando: Douglas PD’s newest recruit

Meet Mando. He’s the Douglas Police Department’s newest recruit. Mando was abandoned and several Douglas police officers adopted him as the department’s newest mascot. The four-legged recruit is still in the first phase of his field training program. There is only one thing standing in his way to the next phase: potty training. Despite training, Mando has already been out on his first assignment. He helped sniff out around $2,500 in stolen money during his first investigation.