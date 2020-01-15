Meet Mando: Douglas PD’s newest recruit

Meet Mando: Douglas PD’s newest recruit
Mando was abandoned and several Douglas Police Department officers have adopted him as the department's mascot. (Source: Douglas Police Department)
By Jordan Barela | January 15, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 11:55 AM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Only one thing stands in the way of Douglas police’s newest recruit: potty training.

The Douglas Police Department (DPD) introduced its newest member Mando, a young puppy, on its Facebook page.

Welcome the newest member of the DPD family, Mando. Mando was abandoned and several officers have "adopted" him as the...

Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Mando was abandoned and several officers adopted him as the department’s mascot.

Mando has already been out in the field.

He helped sniff out around $2,500 in stolen money during his first investigation.

Police said Mando is still in the first phase of his field training program. To move on to the next phase, police said he has to be potty trained.

Remember to buckle up, slow down, and put your phone down. Mando is ready for patrol. -HONOR -INTEGRITY -SERVICE

Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

“If you see Mando out on patrol or on a call, please welcome him to the DPD family,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.