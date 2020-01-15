3 indicted in 2018 Cook Co. shooting

COOK CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County grand jury has indicted three people in a February 2018 shooting.
Alana Kilpatrick, 24, and Jesus Rodriguez, 23, were indicted on:
- Multiple counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
- Multiple counts of aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Criminal damage to property in the second-degree
Amanda Rodriguez, 40, was indicted with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
On Mar. 29, 2018, Jesus and Kilpatrick were found and arrested in Gadsden County, Florida for one count each of aggravated assault in the shooting of Stacey Jordan on Feb. 25, 2018, at the Dollar General store in Lenox.
Jordan was shot once in the shoulder and taken to Tift Regional Hospital where she was treated and released.
Jesus and Kilpatrick were in Florida but were taken back to Cook County for prosecution.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.