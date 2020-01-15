Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Brooks Koepka returns to competition this week for the first time since injuring his left knee in South Korea three months ago. Koepka had stem cell treatment in his short offseason for a partially torn tendon in his patella. He slipped while walking off the tee on Oct. 18 at the CJ Cup and reinjured the knee. Koepka is playing in Abu Dhabi. He says his swing feels the same. Koepka says he started hitting balls before Christmas and doesn't feel pain. But he says the left knee still doesn't feel the same as the right knee.