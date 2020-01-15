Georgia man charged in murder of Dothan movie producer

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - There has been an arrest in the puzzling murder of a man killed in Dothan last year.
Authorities in Douglas County, Georgia arrested 49-year old Marcus Hubbard Wednesday and charged him with killing Rodney Caliste.
Hubbard had been a suspect all along. Police questioned him on the night of the shooting that occurred October 24 at Caliste's home on Woodham Road.
Hubbard and Caliste had apparently been longtime acquaintances and may have also been roommates in the past.
On the night Caliste, a low budget movie producer, died Hubbard was a guest in Caliste’s home.
Meanwhile, police say they found illegal drugs during a search of Hubbard’s Georgia home following his arrest on Thursday.