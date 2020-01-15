Cairo working to introduce Airbnb rentals

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Cairo could soon see more business and tourist attractions.
This after the city council announced they’re working to bring more short-term rentals to the area.
Much like an Airbnb, the homeowners will pay an annual license fee.
If this ordinance is approved, the city could gain more attraction from outside the area.
Caroline Keefer, a downtown Cairo business owner, said she hopes this new addition will mean for the city.
“We are doing a lot of events downtown and we’d like to see more traffic,” Keefer said. “We’d like to see visitors come up from Tallahassee, over from Albany and Thomasville, because we have a lot to offer just like those towns do.”
Keefer hopes those downtown events will help people stay in the area and support local businesses.
She thinks having more events could generate more businesses downtown.
City officials said this ordinance will have its first reading on Feb. 10.
They plan on discussing the pros and cons bringing this service to Cairo.
