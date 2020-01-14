Thomasville Police hosts annual active shooter training

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday, several South Georgia law enforcement officers were trained on how to stop an active shooter.
Several law enforcement agencies are being equipped with the latest tactics and knowledge when it comes to an active shooter situation.
All to ensure they’re as protected as possible while trying to protect lives and stop a threat.
“It takes a huge amount of courage to get out of your vehicle and respond to an active shooter situation," said Major Wade Glover.
This week, officers in Thomas, Grady and Decatur counties went through this training together.
Jared York, a Georgia Public Safety Supervisor, told us every officer in the country receives the same training.
“If these officers were anywhere else in the country, they should be able to respond to the same situations. Even if it’s outside their jurisdiction, and have a seamless transition," said York.
Glover aid the goal remains the same each year.
“We can all work together. Take out the shooter. We are going to stop the killing as fast as possible," said Glover.
But how that’s accomplished can change.
“Everything that we do is continuously updated based on what we deal with throughout the year. What these officers are trying to do is stop this active killer to prevent anyone else from being hurt," said York.
Glover told us, on average, it takes officers three minutes to respond to an active shooter situation.
During that time, he says you need to have a plan.
“We are prepared. We know what we’re going to do once we get on the scene. But we need you to be prepared,” said Glover.
Glover said this training should give comfort to both the officers and the community.
“We have to train. And I’m very pleased with their attitude and their commitment. To not only themselves, but to this community," said Glover.
