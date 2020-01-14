23 sentenced in Moultrie meth distribution ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Twenty-three people were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring.
From Moultrie and the leader of the distribution ring, Ricardo Bodiford was sentenced to 22 years on Monday in federal court, according to officials.
Bodiford stood before the judge and several members of his family.
He testified, acknowledged he’s made poor decisions, but told the judge these decisions don’t define him.
The judge, however, told Bodiford he was helping poison flow into the community.
The judge said he was supporting himself by feeding people the poison, referring to the meth.
U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said the men had been operating a significant methamphetamine ring plaguing central and South Georgia.
“One thing that strikes me and is significant is again this was the result of an investigation conducted by lots of different agencies. You had the DEA, the FBI, homeland security on the federal side, you had the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the stateside. Then you had a number of local law enforcement agencies,” Peeler said.
Peeler said parole is not given in federal prison, so Bodiford will serve all 260 months of his sentence.
Bodiford faces more time than the others because he was the ring leader and has a history of unlawful conduct for a number of years in South Georgia, according to Peeler.
His defense attorney declined to comment.
WALB is working to get Bodiford’s mug shot from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
