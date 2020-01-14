Moultrie police to host gang awareness training for the community

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie police are teaching parents how to recognize the signs that their kids may be joining a gang.
The department is hosting a Gang Awareness Training for people in Moultrie and Colquitt County.
The hope is to educate people on gangs, members, and signs that someone is in a gang, and signs of a child who’s interested in joining a gang.
They want to be able to steer anyone’s focus or interest away from getting involved in gang activity.
“Help them identify, you know, what’s going on with my child. Why are they starting to act in certain ways? Why are they starting to identify with a certain color, or dress a certain way? Why the friends they used to have, they aren’t hanging out with anymore? They have a new set of friends,” said Sgt. Choice Barns with the Special Operations Unit.
The training will be Feb. 8 at the Southern Regional Technical College from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event is free to the public.
Officers also want participates to go ahead and write your questions down and bring them to the event with you.
