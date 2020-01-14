Moultrie firefighters take classes for EMT certification

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new initiative in Moultrie could help save more lives.
Each fire station in Moultrie now has at least one firefighter who is also a certified EMT.
This means that firefighters can now help victims until an EMT arrives on scene.
City Manager Pete Dillard is one of the people who started this initiative.
He said this is an important new safety measure for the city.
“Often, the ambulances at the hospital are busy, and people call. And our guys, and one lady, can go to the house and take care of someone. So it’s really benefited the community greatly" said Dillard.
Dillard said Colquitt Regional Medical Hospital is hiring those firefighters who have an EMT license to work with their paramedics.
He said almost half of their firefighters are trained and he thinks more will be soon.
