Man arrested, indicted in Ben Hill Co. child molestation incident

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in Tift County on numerous child molestation offenses after an investigation was done in Ben Hill County, according to the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Griffin was arrested Friday on five counts of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated child molestation.
The sheriff’s office said the victim was 2-years-old at the time of the incident and not related to the suspect.
On Monday, Griffin was indicted by a Ben Hill County grand jury, according to District Attorney Brad Rigby.
The district attorney said the victim was in Griffin’s care by way of childcare.
There appear to be multiple incidents involving the victim sometime in 2019, according to Rigby.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Griffin’s mugshot. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
