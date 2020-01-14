Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

EDUCATION RALLY-FLORIDA
Educators throng Florida Capitol to fight for more money
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of school workers from across the state are assembling at Florida's Capitol to rally for more education spending. Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing nearly $1 billion for teacher bonuses and to dramatically lift starting salaries for public school teachers. But the 145,000-member Florida Education Association wants more than twice that amount every year over the next decade. The union is calling for 10% wage increases for all of its members, not just teachers. Crowds of demonstrators streamed into the Capitol on Monday, the eve of the official start of the 2020 legislative session.
GUN SAFETY-FLORIDA
Florida bill proposes to regulate private gun sales advances
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida would require background checks before weapons could be sold at gun shows and would require private gun transactions be documented under a bill unanimously approved by a Senate committee. The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee approved the bill Monday. The legislation also would require health care professionals tell law enforcement if they believe a patient is threatening to carry out a violent act that would seriously harm or kill someone. The bill also would ban sales of weapons in public, including gun shows and flea markets, unless a criminal background check was completed.
ZOMBICON SHOOTING
Shooter at Florida zombie festival gets 30 years in prison
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The man who shot several people, killing one, at a zombie-themed festival in Florida more than four years ago has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Court records show that 24-year-old Jose Raul Bonilla was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and other charges as part of a deal with prosecutors. Zombicon was one of the most popular celebrations in southwest Florida, attracting about 20,000 people in October 2015. Investigators say the event was winding down when Bonilla began shooting into the downtown Fort Myers crowd. Officials say 20-year-old Expavious Tyrell Taylor died at the scene, while five others were wounded.
AP-US-STUDENT-ATHLETES-FLORIDA
Florida lawmakers debate if college athletes can be paid
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have begun considering whether they will allow college athletes to profit from their names and images. The discussions are starting as the NCAA begins looking into dismantling rules that prohibit college athletes from doing so. Florida would follow the lead of California, which last year ignored pleas by the NCAA to keep the prohibitions in place. Ever since California decided to allow college athletes to earn money from their athletic prowess, a growing number of states are considering similar action. As a result, the NCAA is reconsidering its rules but hasn't committed to a specific timeline.
CARJACKER CAUGHT
2 volunteer troopers catch sleeping car thief on I-95
OAK HILL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two volunteer troopers helped catch a suspected carjacker who was sleeping in a car on Sunday that had been stolen miles the night before. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes says the auxiliary troopers were patrolling Interstate 95 in Volusia County Sunday when they saw a 2019 Chevy Malibu on the side of the road. They saw a sleeping man in the backseat and ran the license plate. That's when they discovered the car had been stolen in Delray Beach. Twenty-year-old Samuel Choisie was charged with possession of a stolen car. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.
DEPUTY-SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Sheriff's deputy shoots, injures man who fired shots at him
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida sheriff's deputy fired a shot at a man who became violent after breaking a window at a trampoline business. The shooting happened Sunday night in Orlando. Orange County Sheriff's officials say deputies approached the man in the parking lot of Defy Extreme Air Sports around 9 p.m. and a brief struggle began. The man pulled a gun and fired it at a deputy, narrowly missing him. The deputy wasn't injured.A deputy returned fire, hitting the man several times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
AP-FBN-HALL-OF-FAME-JIMMY-JOHNSON
Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson into Hall of Fame
Jimmy Johnson has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s. The hall announced his selection as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach being inducted. Johnson was a successful college coach at Oklahoma State and Miami, where he won a national championship in 1987, before being hired in 1989 by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
SESSION-GOVERNOR'S PRIORITIES
DeSantis goals: teacher pay, E-Verify, environmental action
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pursuing an agenda this year that builds on some of his successes in his first year in office, including education, the environment and immigration. The Republican governor wants to raise the minimum teacher salary to $47,500, which would cost the state $600 million. He also wants lawmakers to approve E-verify, a system that checks whether someone can legally work. DeSantis is also pushing for a wide-ranging bill to help prevent blue-green algae blooms that have hurt the state's environment and tourism.
TIKI BARBER-DISNEY MARATHON
Retired NY Giants running back finishes his 13th marathon
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber kept his streak alive, finishing the Walt Disney World Marathon in 5 hours, 12 minutes. Sunday marked his 13th marathon. Barber says the hot and humid conditions wore him down, but he was determined to finish the race. The 44-year-old says he kept telling himself he wasn't going to not finish. His time was about an hour slower than his personal best of 4 hours, 18 minutes in November's New York City Marathon. Next up for Barber is a marathon in Tokyo on Feb. 29.
FIGHTER KILLED-CAR CRASH
MMA fighter dies in Florida car crash
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A mixed martial arts fighter has been killed in a car crash in South Florida. Authorities say 33-year-old Angel Corchado collided with a traffic light pole on Saturday at a highway exit ramp in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. The MMA fighter and instructor was also known as “El Jefe," or the boss, and lived in Boynton Beach. The professional fighter was a trainer at an MMA gym in Lantana, Florida, where he taught his last class Friday. The owner of the Combat Club gym told The Palm Beach Post that Corchado was preparing for an upcoming fight.