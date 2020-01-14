Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have begun considering whether they will allow college athletes to profit from their names and images. The discussions are starting as the NCAA begins looking into dismantling rules that prohibit college athletes from doing so. Florida would follow the lead of California, which last year ignored pleas by the NCAA to keep the prohibitions in place. Ever since California decided to allow college athletes to earn money from their athletic prowess, a growing number of states are considering similar action. As a result, the NCAA is reconsidering its rules but hasn't committed to a specific timeline.