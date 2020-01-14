Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

SEX EDUCATION-ARIZONA
Arizona Senate delays hearing on sex ed ban before 7th grade
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Senate committee has delayed consideration of a contentious proposal from a conservative Republican lawmaker that would bar any sexual education instruction for students before 7th grade. Sen. Sylvia Allen's proposal was set for a hearing Tuesday afternoon but was unexpectedly scratched from the agenda of the Education Committee she chairs Monday evening. Senate President Karen Fann said Allen needs more time to hear from concerned parties and revise the proposal before it is heard. Allen said her proposal is intended to give parents more access and transparency about sex education classes. Opponents call it unneeded in a state where parents already have to approve having their children take sex ed classes.
MAN SHOOTS EX-GIRLFRIEND-SENTENCING
Man gets prison for shooting ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man convicted of wounding his ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting her new boyfriend has been sentenced to 58 years in prison. Pima County prosecutors say 38-year-old Daniel Benjamin Miller was sentenced Monday. A jury last November found Miller guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. According to Tucson police, 54-year-old Michael Grove was visiting the woman at her home in June 2018 when Miller arrived. Police say Miller shot both victims before driving off in a pickup truck. Grove died at a hospital, but Miller’s former girlfriend recovered. Her name hasn’t been released. Police say Miller fled Tucson and was arrested a few days later in Phoenix.
BUCKEYE SHOOTING-SUSPECT ARRESTED
Buckeye man accused of attempted murder; girlfriend shot
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Buckeye man is facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in a domestic violence incident. Buckeye police say 24-year-old Lacory Antonio Hall has been booked into jail on multiple charges following Sunday night’s shooting. They say the 22-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. The woman's name hasn't been released. Police say Hall also is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct involving weapons.
BORDER PATROL FREEZING CELLS
Trial opens in suit over Border Patrol detention conditions
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The trial in a lawsuit alleging unsafe and inhuman detention conditions in several of the Border Patrol’s Arizona stations has begun in Tucson. The lawsuit filed in 2015 applies to eight Border Patrol facilities where attorneys say migrants are held in unsafe and inhumane conditions. The Border Patrol is already required to provide thin blankets and clean sleeping mats to migrants held for longer than 12 hours after the judge overseeing the case issued a preliminary injunction in 2016. But advocates say the Border Patrol still holds immigrants for prolonged periods in filthy and freezing conditions. The agency says its facilities are designed for adults and short-term stays.
ARIZONA-STATE OF THE STATE
Arizona governor to close prison, calls for veteran tax cut
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is renaming the state Department of Corrections to highlight a new focus on rehabilitation. He's also closing the oldest state prison in a move that will save nearly $275 million over three years. The Republican governor highlighted the moves in his State of the State address Monday. The prison system will now be called the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry. He urged lawmakers to eliminate taxes on veterans' pensions. And he called on insurance companies to improve coverage for mental health as the state faces a growing number of suicides among young people.
TAX INCREASE-EDUCATION
Arizona groups seek tax hike on wealthy for education
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's largest teachers union and other groups say they'll ask voters to raise taxes on people with high incomes to pay for teacher raises. The Arizona Education Association announced plans Monday for a ballot measure that would impose a 3.5 percent income tax on individuals making more than $250,000 or couple earning over $500,000. It's the latest attempt to boost education funding after the state Supreme Court blocked a similar initiative from the ballot following the 2018 “Red for Ed” teacher walkout. The strike secured higher wages for teachers, but many education interest groups said it fell short.
MISSING KIDS-SUSPICIOUS DEATHS
Reports detail man’s death months before son went missing
PHOENIX (AP) — A man who was fatally shot when picking up his son from his estranged wife in suburban Phoenix was confronted by his baseball bat-wielding stepdaughter, shortly before her uncle killed him during a dispute. The killing of Charles Vallow occurred months before his 7-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old stepdaughter Tylee Ryan went missing. Àuthorities say Vallow’s wife and her new husband never reported the children missing and disappeared soon after being questioned by police. Investigators previously provided an account of the July 11 death, but released records Monday that revealed Ryan confronted Vallow shortly before the shooting.
MARK HAMILL-RECORD FOUND
Arizona store gives 'Star Wars' record back to Mark Hamill
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Force was strong enough at an Arizona store to reunite Luke Skywalker with his long-lost vinyl record. Actor Mark Hamill is praising workers at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange in Flagstaff for reuniting him with the “Star Wars: A New Hope” soundtrack that had been a gift from film composer John Williams. Hamill said in a tweet Saturday that it felt “totally unexpected & positively surreal” to have the record back. He commended the store for being honest and not selling it. The record surfaced at the store in 2018. Employees recently decided to try reaching out to Hamill, and he confirmed its authenticity.