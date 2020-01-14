Greg Hobbs re-appointed as Thomasville mayor

THOMASVILE, Ga. (WALB) - Greg Hobbs was re-appointed mayor of Thomasville Monday night.
In February, Hobbs was indicted by the Thomas County grand jury. He eventually pled no contest to two of the six charges, which were false report of a crime and making a false statement.
WALB reached out to Hobbs for comment, but have yet to hear back.
City Manager Alan Carson said the council’s structure is designed with a strong manager and weak mayor, and he believes Hobbs will effectively fill that role moving forward.
“I would anticipate over the next two years during his term that we will still be able to work for the betterment of Thomasville. And I’m hoping that he’ll see we’re continuing to do a good job. I think he has a lot of confidence in us and we have confidence in the council," said Carson.
Hobbs was elected by a majority vote of the council members He will serve a two-year term.
The first African-American woman elected to the Thomasville City Council was sworn in for her District 1 seat on Monday.
Wanda Warren represents District 1, which is primarily on the west side of town predominately African-American.
Warren said the district has many infrastructure needs.
Carson said she’s ready to get to work.
“She has spent some time with us after the election, understanding the financials and the infrastructure needs and some of the things that we need to tackle over the next 10 years," he said. "She’s very interested in doing a lot of things for Thomasville. So we’re excited to have somebody like that on board.”
Councilman Jay Flowers will serve a four-year term. Councilman Todd Mobley has two years left on his current term. David Hufstetler was named mayor pro tem, which is a two-year term.
